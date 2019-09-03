Falcons' Julio Jones: Deal appears close

Owner Arthur Blank said Tuesday that the team and Jones (foot) are "very, very close" to a new contract, Jeff Schultz of The Athletic reports. "I'd be surprised and disappointed if we didn't get it done this week. I think it's very reasonable to assume it will get done this week," Blank added.

Jones returned to practice Monday despite being a limited participant for much of training camp due to a foot injury. It's still believed that unresolved contract talks won't seriously endanger his chances to suit up Week 1, but a new deal will certainly help matters. The All-Pro receiver is set to make $14.3 million this season, and it's not quite time to panic over Jones' status for Sunday against the Vikings. Expect the team to update contract talks as they continue throughout the week.