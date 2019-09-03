Falcons' Julio Jones: Deal appears close
Owner Arthur Blank said Tuesday that the team and Jones (foot) are "very, very close" to a new contract, Jeff Schultz of The Athletic reports. "I'd be surprised and disappointed if we didn't get it done this week. I think it's very reasonable to assume it will get done this week," Blank added.
Jones returned to practice Monday despite being a limited participant for much of training camp due to a foot injury. It's still believed that unresolved contract talks won't seriously endanger his chances to suit up Week 1, but a new deal will certainly help matters. The All-Pro receiver is set to make $14.3 million this season, and it's not quite time to panic over Jones' status for Sunday against the Vikings. Expect the team to update contract talks as they continue throughout the week.
More News
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Practicing, contract talks wear on•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Set to ramp up activity next week•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Won't play Thursday•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Running at full speed•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Won't play preseason games•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Takes part in light drills•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Cam rises
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy Football Draft Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need for Draft Day in one spot, with everything from our Fantasy Football...
-
Week 1 QB Preview: Bench Rodgers?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 WR Preview: Fast starters
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 TE Preview: Finding help
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about tight end in Week 1 including projections,...
-
Week 1 Waivers: Top under-drafted picks
In Jamey Eisenberg's first look at the waiver wire, he looks at some of the most under-drafted...