Falcons' Julio Jones: Dealing with foot injury
Jones missed Wednesday's practice due to a foot injury, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Jones handled a 77 percent snap share in Sunday's 26-16 loss to Baltimore, but he did seem to miss quite a few plays late in the game, and his stat line -- two catches for 16 yards on eight targets -- was a massive departure from the norm. Of course, the Falcons have frequently listed Jones on the injury report with minor ailments over the years, so it's hard to know if his Week 14 availability is truly in jeopardy. He does have a history of surgical procedures on his right foot, but it hasn't been mentioned as a problem this season. A return to practice Thursday would ease any concerns heading into Sunday's game at Green Bay.
