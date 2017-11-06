Falcons' Julio Jones: Dealing with leg injury

Jones suffered a lower-leg injury during Sunday's 20-17 loss at Carolina, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

Lower-body injuries have plagued Jones throughout his career, but the precise nature of this ailment isn't known. According to head coach Dan Quinn, Jones' reps will be limited in practice this week, likely as a precautionary measure. Expect Jones' availability for Sunday's game versus the Cowboys to become more clear as the week proceeds.