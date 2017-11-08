Falcons' Julio Jones: Dealing with lower leg issue
Jones (lower leg) is expected to be limited at practice Wednesday.
More specifically, ESPN's Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com suggests that the star wideout won't actually practice Wednesday, but will go through the team's walk-through. Jones' status for Sunday's game against the Cowboys will thus need to be monitored in the coming days, but we suspect that he could be limited at practice all week.
