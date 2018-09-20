Falcons' Julio Jones: Dealing with tight calf
Jones said Thursday that his calf tightened up on him during Sunday's win against the Panthers, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.
Jones added he's fine, but he's also unsure if he'll take part in his first practice of the week Thursday, per Jason Butt of The Athletic. Expect Jones' status to be clarified upon the release of Thursday's injury report.
