Falcons' Julio Jones: Deemed ready for Week 3

Coach Dan Quinn said Jones (calf) is ready for Sunday's game against the Saints, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Jones was held out of practice Wednesday and Thursday, but he reportedly ran routes at full speed during Friday's session. The Falcons have been careful about managing his practice workload the past few seasons, with the star wideout frequently bothered by minor injuries that don't seem to have much impact on his productivity. Another update will be available Friday afternoon when the team releases its final injury report.