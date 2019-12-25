Falcons' Julio Jones: DNP on first Week 17 report

The Falcons list Jones as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report with a knee injury, Will McFadden of Atlanta's official site reports.

Since sitting out the Falcons' Thanksgiving Day loss in Week 13 with a shoulder injury, the same issue has limited Jones' practice time over the past three weeks, but it hasn't forced any absences on game days. The star wideout is apparently contending with a new concern coming out of Sunday's win over the Jaguars, temporarily clouding his status for this weekend's season finale in Tampa Bay. The Falcons should have a better idea regarding which direction Jones is trending in based on his activity in practices Thursday and Friday.