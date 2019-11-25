Play

Falcons' Julio Jones: DNP on Monday's estimate

Jones (shoulder) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimate, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Jones received treatment on his shoulder after Sunday's 35-22 loss to the Buccaneers. While a DNP isn't favorable news, there are still no reports of the severity of Jones' injury. The star receiver has only missed three games since the 2014 season, despite being banged up occasionally, but his practice status is still worth monitoring. Tuesday's session should provide a better indicator of Jones' availability Thursday against the Saints.

