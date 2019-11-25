Falcons' Julio Jones: DNP on Monday's estimate
Jones (shoulder) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimate, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Jones received treatment on his shoulder after Sunday's 35-22 loss to the Buccaneers. While a DNP isn't favorable news, there are still no reports of the severity of Jones' injury. The star receiver has only missed three games since the 2014 season, despite being banged up occasionally, but his practice status is still worth monitoring. Tuesday's session should provide a better indicator of Jones' availability Thursday against the Saints.
More News
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Getting treatment on right shoulder•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: So-so outing despite dream matchup•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Returns after examination•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Suffers shoulder injury•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Puts in full practice•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Back on the field Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Winners & Losers: Playoff disappointment
Aaron Jones looked like a league winning running back a few weeks ago. Is he going to keep...
-
Best Week 13 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy football experts in the country.
-
Early Waivers: League winners?
Three running backs available in many leagues could make the difference in the final weeks...
-
Believe It or Not: Star turns
Heath Cummings tells you all about what you should and shouldn't believe in from Week 12 of...
-
11/24 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew recaps Week 12, identifying Waiver Wire targets, winners, and...
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Your faith in some of the biggest names in Fantasy has been tested so far this season, but...