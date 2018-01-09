Falcons' Julio Jones: DNP on Tuesday

Jones missed practice Tuesday due to an ankle injury, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

According to Wendy Adams of the Falcons Radio Network, head coach Dan Quinn predicted as much early Tuesday. That said, the reason for his absence wasn't clear. During wild-card week, Jones was tabbed with ankle and rib injuries, the latter of which seems to be an issue of the past. Assuming he returns to drills in some capacity Wednesday and/or Thursday, the Falcons are apt to clear the wideout for action, as they did a week ago.