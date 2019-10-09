Falcons' Julio Jones: DNP on Wednesday
Jones (undisclosed) won't practice Wednesday, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.
Jones has often played through injuries in his career, but on this occasion it's unclear exactly what he's dealing with. Wednesday's injury report will divulge if he's tending to a health concern.
