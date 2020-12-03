Jones (hamstring) was a non-participant in Thursday's practice, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.
The lack of practice activity represents a step back for Jones, who was limited in the team's first Week 13 session a day earlier. Since he previously sat out the Falcons' Week 12 win over the Raiders with the strained hamstring, Jones may need to put in a full workout Friday for the team to feel comfortable about his availability for Sunday's game against the Saints. If Jones can't go this weekend, receivers Calvin Ridley (foot) and Russell Gage and tight end Hayden Hurst would represent the clear top three options in the Atlanta passing game.