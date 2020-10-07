Jones (hamstring) was held out of practice Wednesday, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Jones has tended to a hamstring injury for most of the season, which forced him to sit out Week 3 and miss the second half of the Falcons' Week 4 loss at Green Bay. His running mate at wide receiver, Calvin Ridley (thigh/knee), was limited at Wednesday's session, leaving Atlanta in a precarious spot at the position. They'll have two more chances to elevated to full participants this week, but Russell Gage and Olamide Zaccheaus are the next WRs up for the Falcons if Jones and/or Ridley require time away from the field.