Falcons' Julio Jones: Doesn't practice Wednesday

Jones (hip/ribs) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Prior to the session, coach Dan Quinn relayed on 92.9 The Game Atlanta that Jones' workload will be monitored closely this week, but he hasn't been ruled out for the regular-season finale. Quinn later added the Falcons will do what is in the "best interest" of Jones, according to McClure. Jones was contained to just one limited practice last week before gaining clearance to play by Sunday, but Quinn and company will keep close tabs on the wide receiver to ensure he can handle the rigors of a Week 17 visit to Tampa Bay.

