Jones (hamstring) didn't participate in practice Wednesday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Jones emerged from Sunday's loss in Dallas with a strained left hamstring. On Wednesday morning, coach Dan Quinn told Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com that the Falcons will "take it all the way through (the) week" with Jones' injury. As a result, Jones' status will be monitored closely Thursday and Friday to get a sense of his availability for Sunday's game against the Bears.
