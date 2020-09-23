Jones (hamstring) didn't participate in practice Wednesday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Jones emerged from Sunday's loss in Dallas with a strained left hamstring. On Wednesday morning, coach Dan Quinn told Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com that the Falcons will "take it all the way through (the) week" with Jones' injury. As a result, Jones' status will be monitored closely Thursday and Friday to get a sense of his availability for Sunday's game against the Bears.

More News