The Falcons list Jones (hamstring) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, Tori McElhaney of The Athletic reports.

Though Jones is taking an injury designation into the weekend, the wideout was optimistic that earlier Friday that the hamstring issue wouldn't sideline him beyond the Week 12 win over the Raiders. According to William McFadden of the Falcons' official site, Jones said he "didn't feel anything" while running around in practice Friday, an encouraging sign after he was withheld from Thursday's session entirely. The Falcons and Saints kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, so fantasy managers should at least have the ability to pivot to other options in the event the narrative surrounding Jones' health suddenly takes a more negative spin.