Falcons' Julio Jones: Drops 108 yards on Green Bay
Jones caught five of nine targets for 108 yards in Sunday's 34-23 victory over the Packers.
Jones unsurprisingly paced his team in receptions, receiving yards and targets Sunday, but missed out on finding the end zone for a second week in a row. While it's true that no Falcons receiver has found pay dirt yet this season, that's exactly the problem. The Falcons have so many weapons to use in the red zone that Jones' imposing 6-foot-3 frame isn't always needed. That's not to say that him, or any of Atlanta's other receivers, won't be sniffing the painted area anytime soon, but it's the gambler's fallacy to expect that Jones is "due" for a touchdown in Week 3 simply because he's seemingly scored at a higher rate in the past. After all, there's a reason the Alabama product has only topped six spikes in a season once since 2012.
More News
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Held in check Sunday versus Bears•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Facing undermanned Chicago secondary•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Blanked in preseason debut•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: In line to suit up Saturday•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Could play Saturday•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Won't play versus Steelers•
-
What you missed Monday
If you didn't watch Monday Night Football, consider yourself lucky, because you missed some...
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...