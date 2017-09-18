Falcons' Julio Jones: Drops 108 yards on Green Bay

Jones caught five of nine targets for 108 yards in Sunday's 34-23 victory over the Packers.

Jones unsurprisingly paced his team in receptions, receiving yards and targets Sunday, but missed out on finding the end zone for a second week in a row. While it's true that no Falcons receiver has found pay dirt yet this season, that's exactly the problem. The Falcons have so many weapons to use in the red zone that Jones' imposing 6-foot-3 frame isn't always needed. That's not to say that him, or any of Atlanta's other receivers, won't be sniffing the painted area anytime soon, but it's the gambler's fallacy to expect that Jones is "due" for a touchdown in Week 3 simply because he's seemingly scored at a higher rate in the past. After all, there's a reason the Alabama product has only topped six spikes in a season once since 2012.