Falcons' Julio Jones: Exceeds 100 yards in second straight game
Jones hauled in nine of 12 targets for 104 yards during Monday's 23-20 win against the Giants.
With another dazzling performance on Monday Night Football against the Giants (outside of a lost fumble during the third quarter), Jones surpassed 100 receiving yards in back-to-back games for the first time since Week 9 and Week 10 of the 2016 season. Though the two-time All Pro has been held without a touchdown over his past 12 regular-season contests, he has benefited from a monstrous workload, with an average of 116 receiving yards on 11.6 targets per game this season. At this rate, Jones is on pace to finish the year with 1,856 yards and zero touchdowns (would be the second-highest receiving output of his career). Following a Week 8 bye, Atlanta will travel to Landover, MD to take on a Redskins defense that has allowed the seventh-fewest wide receiver receptions thus far in 2018 (77).
