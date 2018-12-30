Falcons' Julio Jones: Excels in season-ending win

Jones brought in nine of 13 targets for 138 yards and a touchdown in the Falcons' 34-32 win over the Buccaneers. However, he apparently was headed for X-rays to his chest area following the game, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

The potential injury aside, Jones enjoyed an outstanding season finale, capping it with his ninth 100-yard game of the campaign. Jones also scored a total of five touchdowns over the final four games, a welcome sight after he famously failed to find the end zone in his first seven contests. The eight-year veteran also finished 2018 with the second-highest reception (113) and receiving yardage (1,677) totals of his career, while his eight touchdowns equaled the second-best figure that he's ever amassed in that category. Showing absolutely no signs of slowing down at 29 years of age, Jones will look to reestablish his prolific connection with Matt Ryan in 2019.