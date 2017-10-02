Falcons' Julio Jones: Expected back after bye week

The Falcons don't expect Jones (hip) to miss any games, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Jones was unable to return after exiting Sunday's 23-17 loss to the Bills in the second quarter with a hip flexor injury, but the Falcons are optimistic an upcoming Week 5 bye will allow the star wideout to recover prior to the team's next game. The break comes at a convenient time, as fellow starting wideout Mohamed Sanu (hamstring) also was unable to finish out Sunday's loss.