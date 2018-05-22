Falcons' Julio Jones: Expected back for minicamp

Jones is expected to return for the start of minicamp in June, the Falcons' official site reports.

Coach Dan Quinn indicated that he had been in touch with Jones this offseason, so the star wideout's absence from OTAs wasn't much of a surprise to him. The storyline doesn't have much meat on the bones, however, as voluntary OTAs are frequently skipped by more established players. An absence from minicamp would be more notable, but that's not anticipated at this juncture.