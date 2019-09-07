Falcons' Julio Jones: Expected to sign contract extension

Jones is expected to sign a multi-year extension Saturday that will make him the NFL's highest-paid wide receiver, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network noted the Jones contract extension should come in somewhere around three years, $66 million which would indeed make him the highest paid wide receiver in the NFL. The star player raised some eyebrows earlier in the week when he suggested he might not play this weekend if he hadn't received his much-discussed contract extension, but with a deal now looking imminent, and Jones not listed with an injury designation this week, the wideout is in line to play in Sunday's game against the Vikings.