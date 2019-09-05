Falcons' Julio Jones: Expects to play Sunday

Speaking to the media Thursday, Jones relayed that he's "a little sore" but intends to play Sunday at Minnesota, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Jones wasn't exactly active at Thursday's practice, going through drills with not much effort, per Ledbetter. After tending to a foot injury throughout training camp and the preseason, Jones logged a full session Wednesday, so it'll be interesting to see if he's listed as less than that on the Falcons' second injury report of Week 1.