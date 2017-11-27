Falcons' Julio Jones: Explodes for third career 250-yard effort

Jones brought in 12 of 15 targets for 253 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 34-20 win over the Buccaneers. He also rushed once for 15 yards.

Despite a solid season overall, Jones had been frustrating fantasy owners with a lack of the next-level performances that he'd generated more frequently in past years. That dissatisfaction came to a resounding end Sunday, as Jones put together and NFL record third 250-yard performance of his career and his best yardage total since a career-best 300-yard effort versus the Panthers in Week 4 of the 2016 campaign. The multi-time Pro Bowler also logged multiple touchdowns for the first time this season, hauling in scoring throws of 51 yards from fellow receiver Mohamed Sanu on a trick play early in the second quarter and 25 yards from Matt Ryan later in the period. Jones had only found the end zone once coming into the Week 12 contest, so perhaps Sunday's success is a step towards him making up for lost time in that regard as well. With his first truly dominant effort of 2017 under his belt, Jones will now face the much tougher challenge of the Vikings secondary in a pivotal Week 13 conference showdown.