Falcons' Julio Jones: Explodes for two scores
Jones hauled in five passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 24-20 win over the Eagles.
Jones stated earlier in the week that he "didn't play really well" in the Falcons' first game of the season. The star wideout delivered on his promise of performing better Week 2, putting up a huge game from a fantasy perspective and even scoring the game-winning touchdown for Atlanta. Jones' bugaboo has been finding the end zone (or at least his coaching staff's reluctance to draw up red zone plays for him), so seeing the receiver hit paydirt three times through two games is a strong sign for his fantasy value heading into a matchup against the Colts on Sunday.
