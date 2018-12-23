Falcons' Julio Jones: Fades after promising start
Jones (hip) caught four of five targets for 28 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 24-10 win over the Panthers.
Jones got off to a promising start to the game, catching four passes -- including a one-yard touchdown grab -- on his team's opening drive. Unfortunately, he was targeted just once the rest of the game and finished with a modest performance by his lofty standards. It's unclear if Jones' nagging hip injury played a part in limiting his involvement, but it is fair to assume he wasn't 100 percent healthy. With nothing left to play for this season, the star wideout could be held out next Sunday against the Buccaneers if he's still feeling the effects of the issue.
