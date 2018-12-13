Falcons' Julio Jones: Falls ill, but on track for Sunday
Jones (foot) was sent home from Thursday's practice after experiencing flu-like symptoms but coach Dan Quinn fully expects the wideout to play Sunday against the Cardinals, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The illness will prevent Jones from practicing for the second day in a row after he was withheld from Wednesday's session with the foot issue. It's believed that Jones' absence for the first practice of Week 15 was for maintenance purposes more than anything, and Quinn's comments suggest the ailment won't derail the star receiver's chances of playing Sunday either. With another day off to regain health, Jones should be back at practice Friday in some fashion, which would likely erase any lingering concern about his availability for the weekend.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15
-
Week 15 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...
-
Week 15 Game Previews
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Coming off disappointing performances, Mitch Trubisky and Jared Goff are good bets to bounce...