Falcons' Julio Jones: Falls ill, but on track for Sunday

Jones (foot) was sent home from Thursday's practice after experiencing flu-like symptoms but coach Dan Quinn fully expects the wideout to play Sunday against the Cardinals, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The illness will prevent Jones from practicing for the second day in a row after he was withheld from Wednesday's session with the foot issue. It's believed that Jones' absence for the first practice of Week 15 was for maintenance purposes more than anything, and Quinn's comments suggest the ailment won't derail the star receiver's chances of playing Sunday either. With another day off to regain health, Jones should be back at practice Friday in some fashion, which would likely erase any lingering concern about his availability for the weekend.