Falcons' Julio Jones: Fastest in NFL history to 10,000 yards

Jones caught seven of 11 targets for 107 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-16 road loss to the Browns.

Jones topped the 10,000 career receiving yard mark on a second-quarter reception, becoming the fastest in NFL history to do so in just his 104th game. He capped that same drive with a one-yard touchdown, giving him receiving scores in consecutive weeks after starting the season on a seven-game touchdown drought. Jones will be a WR1 as usual at home against the Cowboys in Week 11.