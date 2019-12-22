Falcons' Julio Jones: Fastest receiver to 12,000 yards

Jones hauled in 10 of 15 targets for 166 receiving yards during Sunday's 24-12 win against the Jaguars.

The 30-year-old Jones was elected to his sixth consecutive Pro Bowl this week, and Sunday against Jacksonville, he became the fastest player in NFL history to reach 12,000 receiving yards, doing so in 125 games to obliterate Jerry Rice's mark of 142. Jones has been a fantasy playoff superstar in 2019, racking up 23 receptions for 300 yards and two scores over the past two weeks on an astronomical 35 targets. He possesses as high a ceiling as any receiver in the league entering a Week 17 matchup against Tampa Bay's bottom-five pass defense.