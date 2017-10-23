Falcons' Julio Jones: Finally reaches end zone

Jones caught nine of 13 targets for 99 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 23-7 loss to the Patriots.

Jones ended the Falcons' five-quarter scoring drought by snagging a one-yard score in the fourth quarter, which marks his first touchdown of the season. Although the Falcons did little offensively outside of that touchdown pass, Jones still managed to have himself a productive evening. His target count -- which coach Dan Quinn specified as an area for improvement in the practices leading up to Sunday -- easily led the team and was the most work Jones has seen in a game since last November. Approaching the midway point of this season, the 2015 and 2016 All-Pro receiver is on pace for over 1,240 yards but only 2.6 touchdowns. Next up for him is a matchup with a Jets defense that has been league-average in defending the pass this year.