Falcons' Julio Jones: Finishes with 149 receiving yards
Jones finished with 149 yards as he secured seven of 11 targets during Sunday's 23-13 loss to the Saints.
Jones led the team in targets, catches and yards by a comfortable margin as he finished with his second-best output of the season. He looked quite dangerous despite drawing plenty of attention from Marshon Lattimore, and he created separation on a 44-yard deep strike as his team tried to claw its way out of a scoreboard deficit. Jones has played through various aches and pains throughout the season, but the fact that he produced one of his most productive games this late in the campaign is a positive sign for his prospects as the Falcons scrap for playoff positioning with the Panthers next week.
More News
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Good to go•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Practices again Friday•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Returns to practice Thursday•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Sits out practice, but on track for Week 16•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Nursing multiple injuries•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Missing practice with ankle injury•
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Injury Report Update
There are plenty of injuries to look out for in Championship week. Here's the latest on who...
-
Week 16 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Cam Newton and Keenan Allen should be your building blocks in Week 16 of...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 16 on FanDuel and DraftKin...