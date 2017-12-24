Falcons' Julio Jones: Finishes with 149 receiving yards

Jones finished with 149 yards as he secured seven of 11 targets during Sunday's 23-13 loss to the Saints.

Jones led the team in targets, catches and yards by a comfortable margin as he finished with his second-best output of the season. He looked quite dangerous despite drawing plenty of attention from Marshon Lattimore, and he created separation on a 44-yard deep strike as his team tried to claw its way out of a scoreboard deficit. Jones has played through various aches and pains throughout the season, but the fact that he produced one of his most productive games this late in the campaign is a positive sign for his prospects as the Falcons scrap for playoff positioning with the Panthers next week.