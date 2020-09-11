Jones (hamstring) was a limited practice participant Friday but doesn't have any injury designation for Sunday's game against Seattle, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
No NFL week would be complete without Jones making at least one appearance on the injury report. Despite dealing with minor lower-body injuries on a regular basis for years now, he's missed only four games since the start of the 2014 campaign, averaging at least 90.3 yards per contest each year along the way. Jones is locked in as high-end WR1 for fantasy managers.
