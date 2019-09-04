Falcons' Julio Jones: Gets cleared of injury
Jones (foot) wasn't listed on the injury report Wednesday, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.
Jones' foot injury first became known during the Falcons' mandatory minicamp in early June, and his rehab continued into training camp and kept him sidelined for the entire preseason schedule. However, his health for Week 1 really wasn't in question. In the end, talks on a new contract between his reps and the team were higher profile, with progress reported in recent days, per Jeff Schultz of The Athletic. While those discussions remain in limbo, there's little question now about Jones' availability for Sunday's visit to the Vikings.
