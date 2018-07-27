Falcons' Julio Jones: Gets extra $2.9 million

Jones agreed to a revised contract with $2.9 million added for 2018, Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports.

Dissatisfied with the five-year, $71.25 extension he signed three summers ago, Jones skipped the entire offseason program and was preparing for a training camp holdout. The Falcons swooped in with a short-term fix, after initially being reluctant to negotiate with a player who has three years remaining on his deal. The two parties likely will reassess the contract next offseason, with Jones surely expecting an extension if he manages to extend his streak of four straight seasons with more than 1,400 yards. The 29-year-old wide receiver reported to training camp Thursday.

More News
Our Latest Stories