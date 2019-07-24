Falcons' Julio Jones: Getting better by the day
Jones (foot) has noted that he's "getting better every day" and will be "ready to go" when needed by the team, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.
That's presumably a different way of saying that the star wideout will be eased into action as training camp rolls along, with the big picture in mind. It's been reported that Jones is still managing a foot issue, but there's nothing to suggest that his Week 1 status is in any peril. The 30-year-old often pops up on the Falcons' in-season injury reports, yet he has logged consecutive 16-game campaigns.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Building your perfect Fantasy roster
Jamey Eisenberg uses Average Draft Position data to build his perfect team from four different...
-
Heath Cummings Breakouts 2.0
Jameis Winston and Dalvin Cook have shown top-12 upside at times, and Heath Cummings says they'll...
-
Fantasy Six Pack: Breakouts
Our team of analysts takes on six big questions about breakouts, giving their favorites, some...
-
2019 rankings, sleepers: Target Winston
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy football tiers: Mayfield rising
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...
-
Reviewing our 12-team PPR experts mock
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our 12-team PPR experts draft, featuring analysts from ESPN, Yahoo,...