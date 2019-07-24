Falcons' Julio Jones: Getting better by the day

Jones (foot) has noted that he's "getting better every day" and will be "ready to go" when needed by the team, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

That's presumably a different way of saying that the star wideout will be eased into action as training camp rolls along, with the big picture in mind. It's been reported that Jones is still managing a foot issue, but there's nothing to suggest that his Week 1 status is in any peril. The 30-year-old often pops up on the Falcons' in-season injury reports, yet he has logged consecutive 16-game campaigns.