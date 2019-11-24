Falcons' Julio Jones: Getting treatment on right shoulder
Coach Dan Quinn said Jones was undergoing treatment on his right shoulder after Sunday's 35-22 loss to the Buccaneers, hence his lack of availability to the media, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Quinn couldn't divulge the nature or severity of Jones' injury, other than to say the Falcons will have more information Monday. Jones missed some time in the second half but still ended the afternoon with five catches (on nine targets) for 68 yards. He's played through the the usual bumps and bruises this year while showing up on the injury report on occasion, but his status nonetheless will be one to monitor closely this week.
