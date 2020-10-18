Jones corralled eight of his 10 targets for 137 receiving yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 40-23 win against Minnesota.

The seven-time Pro Bowl wideout entered Week 6 with an average of 48.3 receiving yards per game over four appearances against Mike Zimmer's Vikings since 2014. Jones made his presence felt immediately Sunday, snagging a 20-yard TD pass from Matt Ryan on Atlanta's first offensive possession of the afternoon. He provided another enormous contribution on a fourth-down and three in the third quarter, catching a Ryan lob and out-muscling linebacker Eric Wilson for a 40-yard score down the left sideline. Jones' status may have been somewhat precarious entering Sunday given that he missed back-to-back practices Wednesday and Thursday, but he logged a limited session Friday before getting the green light for Week 6. He's granted another favorable matchup Week 7, facing a Lions secondary that is dealing with injuries to Desmond Trufant (hamstring), Mike Ford (leg) and Justin Coleman (hamstring).