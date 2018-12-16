Falcons' Julio Jones: Goes deep against Arizona

Jones caught six of eight targets for 82 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 40-14 win over Arizona.

Jones placed an exclamation point on a dominant Atlanta first half when he stretched out for a 21-yard diving touchdown grab in the closing seconds of the second quarter. It was the star receiver's third touchdown in two weeks and sixth in his last seven games after starting the season scoreless through seven games. Though the season hasn't lived up to team expectations, Jones has been dominant and has an opportunity to finish strong against two mediocre division-rival pass defenses. Jones caught a combined 15 passes for 208 yards in Weeks 2 and 6 against Weeks 16 and 17 opponents Carolina and Tampa Bay, respectively.