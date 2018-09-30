Falcons' Julio Jones: Goes off in Week 4 loss

Jones hauled in nine of 12 targets for 173 yards during a 37-36 loss to Cincinnati on Sunday.

Jones padded his numbers late by hauling in passes of 17 and 49 yards on a desperate last-second drive, but he was having quite a day for himself prior to that. The two-time All-Pro receiver has had at least five receptions in every game this season, and 96-plus yards in three of four. Jones is sure to be a top-five play at his position in Week 5, facing off with a Pittsburgh secondary that was tied for 29th in pass defense entering Sunday.