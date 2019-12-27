Play

Falcons' Julio Jones: Good to go for Sunday

Jones (knee) will play in Sunday's game at Tampa Bay.

Jones upgraded to full participation at Friday's practice and doesn't have a game designation on the final injury report. He's drawn 35 targets in two games since Calvin Ridley (abdomen) landed on injured reserve.

