Falcons' Julio Jones: Good to go

Jones (ankle) doesn't have a designation on the final injury report for Sunday's game in New Orleans.

After missing Wednesday's practice, Jones managed limited sessions Thursday and Friday to finish out the week. Neither his ankle nor thumb seems like a major concern, with Falcons head coach Dan Quinn saying Friday that he didn't see any hesitation from Jones on the practice field, per ESPN.com's Vaughn McClure. The real concern is Sunday's matchup with a stingy New Orleans pass defense that's limited opposing wideouts to a 57.8-percent catch rate and 7.6 yards per target, with starting cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore and Ken Crawley both playing at a high level. Jones caught five of 11 targets for 98 yards in a 20-17 win over the Saints in Week 14.