Falcons' Julio Jones: Has hand, ankle injuries

Jones didn't practice Wednesday due to hand and ankle injuries, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

In previous weeks, Jones' practice reps were capped as a result of a calf concern, but a pair of new injuries are to blame in the midst of Week 5 prep. While he is notorious for playing through the pain and producing lofty numbers, his status should be monitored closely this week to ensure he's available Sunday against the Steelers' 29th-ranked pass defense, which has allowed 304.8 yards per game.

