Falcons' Julio Jones: Hauls in six catches Sunday

Jones caught six of seven targets for 72 yards in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Dolphins.

After getting off to a slow start, Jones' usage increased later in the game as the visitors came from behind to take the lead. He paced the team in receiving yardage and was rather efficient with the looks he was given, but a long gain of just 18 yards capped what could've been a more productive day. Jones has yet to reach the end zone through five games, but he continues to produce steady yardage totals and is easily on pace to eclipse 1,000 yards once again for the year. Perhaps most importantly, he appears to be over the hip injury he suffered in Week 4, and he draws a favorable matchup against the Patriots in Week 7.