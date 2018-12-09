Falcons' Julio Jones: Hauls in two TDs
Jones caught eight of 11 targets for 106 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's loss to the Packers.
Jones had three receptions for 63 yards and a touchdown on the Falcons' opening drive and before adding a 12-yard touchdown catch early in the fourth quarter. It was a fantastic rebound performance after the Ravens held him to two catches for 18 yards last week. The 29-year-old missed a few plays in that game due to a foot injury, but didn't appear hampered at Green Bay.
