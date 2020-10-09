Jones (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup with Carolina, likely setting up a game-time decision, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Removed from Monday's loss to the Packers after aggravating his hamstring injury in the first half, Jones didn't log any time on the practice field this week. For most players, the short turnaround and lack of practice participation would essentially ensure an absence, but Jones has a lengthy track record of playing through injuries without sacrificing performance. Of course, that hasn't been the case this season, as he sat out Week 3 and caught only six passes for 56 yards between Weeks 2 and 4. A 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday will give fantasy managers a number of options if they need to adjust, with one potential choice being fellow Falcons wideout Olamide Zaccheaus, who caught 12 of 15 targets for 127 yards over the past two games while Jones was absent or limited.