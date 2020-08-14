Jones enjoyed a healthy offseason without any surgeries or rehab, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The 31-year-old wideout has missed only four games over the past six seasons despite frequently showing up on the injury report. It's fair to wonder if age and the accumulation of ailments might eventually catch up with him, but that wasn't the case last season when he topped 90 receiving yards per game for a sixth consecutive year. Jones is locked in as one of the top options at his position, typically going in the second round of fantasy drafts.
