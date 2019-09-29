Falcons' Julio Jones: Held in check by Titans in Week 4

Jones caught four of seven targets for 52 receiving yards, and ran the ball once for a gain of one yard during Sunday's 24-10 loss to Tennessee.

The two-time All-Pro wideout amassed a total of 234 receiving yards for the Falcons between Weeks 2 and 3, but was held to just three catches for 34 yards through the first three quarters of Sunday's contest. Tennessee also succeeded in keeping Jones out of the end zone for just the third time in Atlanta's past 12 regular season appearances. Upcoming in Week 5 for Jones and the Falcons receiving corps is a matchup against a Texans defense that allowed just one Panthers wideout to exceed 45 receiving yards Sunday.