Falcons' Julio Jones: Held in check Sunday versus Bears
Jones caught four of five targets for 66 yards in Sunday's 23-17 win over the Bears.
Jones finished third on the team in targets as Chicago endeavored to take him away, but he was still able to produce on the looks he did receive. He will face plenty of attention from opposing defenses this season, but his raw ability and rapport with Matt Ryan afford him a high floor for production. Jones will face a more inviting matchup next week at home against the Packers.
