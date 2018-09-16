Falcons' Julio Jones: Held in check versus Panthers

Jones caught five of nine targets for 64 yards during Sunday's 31-24 win over the Panthers.

Jones led the team in targets, but he struggled to get much going downfield aside from a 30-yard gain to begin the third quarter. He still tied for the team lead in receiving yardage but he fell 105 yards short of his total from Week 1, when he was peppered with 19 targets from Matt Ryan. Jones usually doesn't stay down for long and has an excellent chance to bounce back next week in what should be a high-scoring affair against the Saints.