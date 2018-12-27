Falcons' Julio Jones: Held out again Thursday

Jones (hip/ribs) didn't take the practice field Thursday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Despite following his precise regimen from a week ago so far, Jones seemingly is healthier this time around, if coach Dan Quinn is to be believed. Unfortunately for Jones, he was unable to log any on-field work Thursday after participating in an earlier walk-through, per McClure. After progressing to limited at last Friday's session, Jones earned a questionable designation and eventually was deemed active for Week 16, so being tabbed with the former would give him a good chance to yield the latter in the season finale.

More News
Our Latest Stories