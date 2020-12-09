Jones (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.
In his return from one game on the sideline, Jones accounted for six catches (on 10 targets) for 94 yards this past Sunday against the Saints. Considering he's been battling injuries for most of the season, his lack of activity to begin Week 14 prep is no surprise. Still, Jones' status will be one to monitor as the weekend draws closer to get a sense of his ability to suit up Sunday against the Chargers in L.A.